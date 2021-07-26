Emmy Rossum shares FIRST picture with her newborn daughter; URGES people to get vaccinated

Emmy Rossum had an important message to share with her Instagram followers. The actress, 34, took to the social media app to share some valuable information about her new-born baby amid the COVID-19 crisis. Revealing an important part from her pregnancy months, Rossum said that she got vaccinated while being pregnant with her daughter.

“When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies,” Emmy shared with her 3.7 million followers on Instagram. Urging people to get their vaccination jabs against the virus, Rossum pointed out that irresponsibility will cause greater harm than good. “In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine,” she captioned the post.

Check out her Instagram post:

She posted a photo of her kissing her newborn daughter along with the caption to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The photo has already garnered a great amount of likes, and the comment section is filled with her fans urging others to get vaccinated while also supporting their favourite actress for coming forward to spread awareness.

In other news, Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail welcomed their baby daughter in May. “On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” shared Emmy. The actress had also posted a series of pictures, flaunting her baby bump, posing alongside her husband and a picture of a footprint from her new baby daughter.

Friends and fans had taken the comment section by storm congratulating the couple and posting happy messages for their new journey as parents.

