Emmy winning actor Peter Scolari passes away at 66 after long battle with cancer

Peter Scolari, the star of Bosom Buddies and an Emmy award winner, died at the age of 66 after a two-year battle with cancer. According to Variety, his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment, confirmed his death. Scolari, who died Friday morning, co-starred with Tom Hanks in the canceled comedy program Bosom Buddies, in which the two actors played guys who dressed up as women in order to live in a cheap, women-only apartment.

However, after two seasons, the program was canceled in 1982, but the actors remained friends and collaborated on later projects, including Hanks' directorial debut, That Thing You Do! Scolari was nominated for an Emmy three times for his part in the comedy Newhart, and he ultimately won the award in 2016 when he portrayed Lena Dunham's on-screen father Tad Horvath on Girls. The actor was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, Scolari has a long list of credits, including producer Michael Harris on Newhart from 1984 to 1990, Commissioner Loeb on Gotham in 2015, and Wayne Szalinski on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show. His most recent role was that of Bishop Thomas Marx on the Paramount+ series Evil and he also appeared on series including Fox’s Gotham, FX’s Fosse/Verdon and Lisey’s Story at Apple TV+.

Scolari is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, as well as his four children, Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali. Previously, he was married to Debra Steagal and Cathy Trien.