Emmy winning comedian Louie Anderson passes away at 68 after long battle with cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson has died after a battle with blood cancer. He was 68. Glenn Schwartz, Anderson's longtime publicist, confirmed Anderson's death to PEOPLE on Friday. After being diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most prevalent kind of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the actor died at a Las Vegas hospital where he was receiving treatment.

"He is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson. Cause of death was complications from cancer," Schwartz told PEOPLE. However, Anderson's representative stated last week that he was "resting comfortably" while receiving medication. Anderson, a native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his part in Baskets in 2016, after being nominated for three years in a row. In 1997 and 1998, he won two Daytime Emmys for his cartoon series Life with Louie.

Anderson has established himself as one of America's most popular comedians, having previously been named "One of the 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time" by Comedy Central. His battle with his wright was a big part of his comic style. Interestingly, as per PEOPLE, Anderson was a published novelist in addition to mastering the craft of stand-up comedy and his acting roles. He authored four volumes, the most recent of which being Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too, in 2018.

He has had recurring appearances on Young Sheldon and Search Party, as well as guest starring in comedies like Grace Under Fire and dramas like Touched by an Angel and Chicago Hope. He most recently joined the cast of Twenties, a smash BET sitcom.

Our thoughts are with Louie Anderson's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.