Emmy Winning Comedy Series Hacks Gets Renewed For Season 4

Hacks, a comedy series starring Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and more, is being renewed for a fourth season. The latest and upcoming seasons will be available to stream on Max.

Hacks Season 4 is coming soon!

What is Hacks about?

The Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks stars Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, a famous stand-up comic who ropes in young comedy writer Ava Daniels, portrayed by Hannah Einbinder, to refresh her aging act. In Season 3, Deborah is enjoying herself after the release of her stand-up special, while Ava starts exploring new opportunities in Los Angeles.

The official description of the series reads: "A strange mentorship develops when a legendary comedian struggling to hold on to her dwindling empire hires a young, unemployed writer to liven up her material."

All about the cast and crew of Hacks Season 4

Max Original Programming Head Sarah Aubrey said, "We congratulate the brilliant cast and crew of Hacks and our partners at Universal Television." Hacks blends humor flawlessly with sharp observations on what it means to be vulnerable and happy while pursuing dreams. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

"The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn’t be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the Hacks family," Aubrey added.

The third season’s cast includes Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher McDonald, Christopher Lloyd, Tony Goldwyn, Mark Indelicato, and Lorenza Izzo.

Advertisement

Universal Television president Erin Underhill praised the creative team behind Hacks, giving kudos to Jen, Lucia, and Paul for creating a world that is as touching and poignant as it is clever and funny. Underhill celebrated the ensemble cast for making these flawed characters endearing, adding, "We thank everyone at Max for a terrific partnership over the first three seasons and counting. We can’t wait to deliver more ‘Hacks’ to fans around the world!"

Jen Statsky produces the show through her First Thought Productions, alongside Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner via 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett, and Universal Television, which is part of Universal Studio Group, serves as the studio.

ALSO READ: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Blast Each Other On Fiery Phone Call Which Latter Says Wasn't Aware of Getting Recorded