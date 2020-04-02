Emmy winning songwriter Adam Schlesinger passes away of Coronavirus complications at 52

Emmy winning songwriter and co-founder of Fountains of Wayne, Adam Schlesinger, passes away of coronavirus complications at 52. Read on to know more.

Adam Schlesinger, the co-founder of pop-rock band Fountains of Wayne, passed away from complications related to the COVID 19. It is still not clear how the Emmy winning songwriter, who was in his 50s, contracted the deadly virus. Adam was sedated and put on ventilators for several days, Fox News reported. According to a statement by his band's attorney, Adam had been hospitalised with Coronavirus. While he did make small improvements over the last few days, his condition got critical and was unable to recover.

On March 31, a fan account claimed that the songwriter had been put in a medically induced coma as a result of the disease. His girlfriend, however, told Variety at that time the artist was not in coma, but was being treated. The pop-rock band which was co-founded by Chris Collingwood, was best known for its 2003 hit Stacy’s Mom. The funny track about a boy having a crush on his friend’s mother, was also nominated for a Grammy Award.

Even before making a mark through his band, Adam was already a successful songwriter. He co-wrote the title track of Tom Hanks starrer 1996 film That Thing You Do. For this song, he received an Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. During the course of his career, Adam added 10 Emmys nominations to his credit, winning three.

According to Fox News, he won the 2009 Grammy for the best comedy album. He was honoured with the award for writing the songs on A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All! These songs were performed by Stephen Colbert and Elvis Costello on a TV Christmas special. He was also one of the songwriters behind musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

