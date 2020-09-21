Emmys 2020: America Ferrera recalls her first audition at 16; Says she was told to ‘sound more Latina’: Watch

Ugly Betty alum America Ferrera opened up about her first audition at the age of 16 during Emmys 2020, and recalled that she was told to sound more Latina.

America Ferrera opened up about her "very first audition" — during which she was told to "sound more Latina." Ferrera, 36, shared her story during a pre-recorded segment of the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday, revealing that she was just 16 years old at the time of the audition. "I was this little, brown, chubby, valley girl, who spoke like a valley girl," Ferrera explained. "I walked in, did my audition [and] the casting director looked at me and she was like: 'That's great. Can you do that again, but this time sound more Latina?'"

Confused, Ferrera said she asked the casting director: "Um, so do you want me to do this in Spanish?" "And she was like, 'No no no ... do it in English, but just, you know, sound more Latina,'" Ferrera said she was told, adding that she quipped back: "I am Latina and this is what I sound like." "'Okay, sweetie. Thank you. Bye,'" Ferrera said the casting director told her.

When Ferrera went home to tell her family, she said they weren't shocked by what happened. "'They wanted you to speak in broken English. They wanted you to sound like a chola,'" Ferrera said her family explained. "'What did you think was going to happen? They were going to have you starring in the next role meant for Julia Roberts?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' That is what I thought," said the actress.

"That realization for me has fueled me to create more opportunity for little brown girls to fulfil their talent and their dream," Ferrera added.

