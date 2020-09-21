Emmys 2020: Euphoria star Zendaya makes HISTORY with Lead Actress in Drama win; Delivers an inspiring speech

Emmys 2020 winners list was announced today and Euphoria star Zendaya was awarded Lead Actress in Drama trophy. The actress delivered a moving speech for youngsters.

Euphoria star Zendaya received the prestigious Lead Actress in a Drama Series award at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The actress was nominated for the first time and become the youngest recipient of the award. That's not all, Zendaya also became the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis in 2015 for How To Get Away With Murder. Following her victory, the 24-year-old actress thanked her Euphoria cast, crew and creator Sam Levinson. "I appreciate you so much; you’re my family," she said, addressing the creator.

For the unversed, Euphoria is based on Levinson's own battle with drug addiction. "I’m so grateful for Rue. I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story," she said. Zendaya also reached out to the youngsters in the field of television acting and said, "I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating. But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there."

She went on to add, "I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

Check out Zendaya's Emmys 2020 victory speech below:

Zendaya was nominated alongside Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Olivia Colman for The Crown, and Laura Linney for Ozark. Check out the complete awards list here: Emmy Awards 2020 Winners: Schitt’s Creek takes home SEVEN trophies; Succession, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya win BIG

