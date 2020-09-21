  1. Home
Emmys 2020: Fans are left heartbroken as Chadwick Boseman gets a befitting tribute during In Memoriam segment

Emmys 2020 paid a heartbreaking tribute to the talented artists who passed away this year including Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Regis Philbin and more during the In Memoriam segment.
An emotional moment that left viewers crying during the recently held Emmys 2020 was the befitting In Memoriam segment, honouring the talented lives lost in 2020. Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. belted out a gutwrenching rendition of Prince's classic song Nothing Compares 2 U as we got to say a tearful goodbye to beloved stars like Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera and more.

Before the In Memoriam segment, Emmys 2020 host Jimmy Kimmel made sure to pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away last week at the age of 87. During H.E.R.'s emotional performance, we got to see late artists like Regis Philbin, Kirk Douglas, Diana Rigg, Fred Willard, Jerry Stiller, Carl Reiner and more being attributed to their greatest work instead of just a simple picture like we're used to seeing in In Memoriam segments. The most tear-jerking moment came towards the end when Boseman's 2018 Howard University commencement speech snippet was shown interlacing the Black Panther sequence when T'Challa gets to meet his father T'Chaka during the latter's afterlife.

"The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose," Chadwick shares in the clip shown during Emmys 2020 In Memoriam segment.

Watch the emotional Emmys 2020 In Memoriam segment below:

Check out how fans reacted to the emotional In Memoriam segment during Emmys 2020 below:

Gone but never forgotten!

Meanwhile, Emmys 2020 also had its happy moments as Schitt's Creek had its one last hurrah by winning 7 awards. Moreover, Zendaya made history as the youngest Emmy winner in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her killer performance as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. The 24-year-old actress also joined Viola Davis as the only Black actresses to take home the Emmy in that category as the latter won the award in 2015 for her stellar performance as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder.

