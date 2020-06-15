  1. Home
Emmys 2020 to go virtual? Television Academy to decide if award show will be held in September

Keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the Television Academy announced that this year's Creative Arts Emmys will be held virtually. The event was slated to be held on September 12 and 13.
The Television Academy announced new developments on Monday in respect to the Emmy Awards that are slated to be held later this year. The Emmys that three main events annually. One is the Creative Arts Emmys, the annual Governors Ball dinners and the Primetime Emmy Awards. Keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the Television Academy announced that this year's Creative Arts Emmys will be held virtually. The event was slated to be held on September 12 and 13. 

The creative arts awards honours those with outstanding work in aspects of production like art direction, casting, cinematography, costume, editing, makeup, sound mixing, technical direction, camerawork, music, and more. Coming to the three annual Governors Ball dinners, which take place after the Creative Arts Emmys and Primetime Emmys, have been cancelled this year. It has been cancelled “as a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of Emmy winners, nominees and guests during the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the organisation said. 

The main award show, Primetime Emmys, is slated to be aired on 20 Septemeber on ABC. However, the academy is yet to take a call if the award ceremony will be a virtual extravaganza. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said, "This has been an incredibly challenging time for our industry; and though we are now making plans to get back to work, we know there are many still suffering from the work stoppage caused by the coronavirus." 

