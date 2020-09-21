  1. Home
Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt missed out on a hat-trick reunion due to THESE reasons

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were nominated for Emmys 2020. Their nods led to fans hoping for yet another reunion. However, the exes couldn't reunite for these reasons.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were nominated for Emmys 2020Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were nominated for Emmys 2020
When the Emmys 2020 nominations were announced, fans were hoping that another Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion would take place. Aniston received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for The Morning Show whereas Pitt bagged Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series nomination for his guest role as Dr Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live. The exes already caused a social media meltdown when they crossed paths at the SAG Awards 2020 and did a flirtatious reading of Fast Times At Ridgemont High. 

However, it was a tad disappointing to see that the hat-trick reunion couldn't come through. There are a couple of reasons that already projected that the third and possibly final official reunion opportunity of the year wouldn't come through. For starters, the Emmy 2020 ceremony was a virtual affair this year courtesy the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The nominees did not walk down the red carpet or share the roof and watched the awards being announced on the stage. 

International publication Elle also pointed out that the duo still had the opportunity to cross paths virtually provided Brad was presenting the award for the category that Jen was nominated for or vice-versa. However, since both the stars haven't opted as presenters for the categories. 

Although the two did not reunite, Jennifer left everyone talking with her appearance on stage with Jimmy Fallon. The Friends alum and the talk show host set the Emmy stage on fire, literally. It all happened when the duo announced the nominations of Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. Before they could read out the name from the card, Jimmy extensively sanitises it, threw it in the bin and burnt it. Jen quickly reached out to the extinguisher and put the fire out. 

Check out the video below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :ElleGetty Images

