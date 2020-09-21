Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston reunites with Friends' Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow; Literally sets stage on fire

Emmys 2020 just took place a while back and Jennifer Aniston made her presence felt along with some help from her friends Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Emmys 2020 was underway just a while back and it was an exciting night for television lovers; albeit it was a virtual ceremony. However, funnyman Jimmy Kimmel adapted to the new ceremony setup sportingly and brought in the laughs while also getting some help from his actor friends. When it came time to unveil the winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which went to the deserved Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek, things took a fiery turn!

With Jennifer Aniston as a co-presenter, Kimmel took the COVID-19 safety precaution very seriously by putting disinfectant on the envelope, containing the winner's name, along with setting it on fire which Aniston quickly put out. Eventually, Jennifer made an appearance again seeming to have returned home and now joined by her 'roommates' and Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, which shocked Jimmy as the girls quipped they've been living together since 1994. Eventually, Jason Bateman gets added to the mix as well with the talk show host referring to the Ozark star as Ross Geller.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's hilarious appearances at Emmys 2020 below:

Like we needed another reason to adore Jennifer Aniston!

Meanwhile, Jennifer was nominated for her brilliant role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. However, Zendaya ended up taking home the Emmy for her mesmersing role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria, making her the youngest Emmy winner in the Lead Actress Drama category as well as the second Black woman to win in the same category. Zendaya joins Violas Davis, who won her Emmy in 2015 for her role as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder.

