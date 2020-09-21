Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston’s prep before the award show involved champagne, pyjamas & face masks; See photo

Before setting the Emmys stage on fire, Jennifer Aniston prepped herself with some R&R, scroll down to see how the Friends alum got ready for the award show.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston gave fans a look inside her preparation for the2020 Emmy Awards, which happened virtually from around the world yesterday! All of the nominees appeared from home and ABC sent out over 100 high-def cameras to celebs all around the globe to make sure the show looks as good as possible.

Jennifer was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show, which marked her seventh nomination and she has won once in the past for her work on Friends.

“Emmys prep… in my other mask,” Jennifer captioned a photo on Instagram in which she relaxed in her pyjamas while wearing a face mask and drinking champagne. “Congratulations to the nominees and all of the other amazing performances we’ve seen this year.”

In case you missed it, the Friends alum literally set the stage on fire at the Emmys. Jennifer appeared as a co-presenter, and host Jimmy Kimmel took the COVID-19 safety precaution very seriously by putting disinfectant on the envelope, containing the winner's name, along with setting it on fire which Aniston quickly put out. Eventually, Jennifer made an appearance again seeming to have returned home and was joined by her 'roommates' and Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, which shocked Jimmy as the girls quipped they've been living together since 1994.

