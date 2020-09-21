  1. Home
Emmys 2020: Mark Ruffalo gives an emotional speech post his win; Vote for love and compassion and kindness

Emmys 2020: Mark Ruffalo took home his first acting Emmy for his twin role in I Know This Much Is True in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category. Watch his powerful, riveting speech on voting below.
55641 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 11:38 am
In what was a tough category to predict who would be the definitive winner; Mark Ruffalo won his first acting Emmy at the recently held Emmys 2020 as he took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. The Emmy win was for his mesmerising twin performance as Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in I Know This Much Is True.

Before announcing the winner, Emmys 2020 host Jimmy Kimmel quipped that we finally have an answer to who would win in a battle between the Hulk and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman was nominated in the same category for his role as Frank Tassone in Bad Education). Ruffalo's wife Sunrise Ruffalo was all of us as she jumped up and down elated for her talented husband, who sat there shocked before delivering an emotional and powerful speech, encouraging viewers to vote. Mark began by thanking his contemporaries, who were a part of the same category, and also the team behind I Know This Much Is True. "I believe that great acting happens between performers, in the moment," the 52-year-old actor gushed while thanking his wonderful co-stars.

Talking about the story of I Know This Much Is True, Ruffalo added, "It asks a big question; how are we going to deal and honour and take care of each other and our most vulnerable people? ...We do that with love, and we do that with compassion, and we do that by fighting for them. And that is what we have to do today. We have to come together with love for each other. And if you have privilege, you have to fight for those who are less fortunate and more vulnerable. And that is what a great about America, our diversity."

Talking about the one thing he has learned from his wife and three children, Mark continued, "We are stronger together when we love each other and we respect each other's diversity. We have a big, important moment ahead of us. Are we going to be a country of division and hatred, a country only for a certain kind of people? Or are we going to be one of love, strength and fighting for all of us, who have the American dream and the pursuit of life, liberty, love and happiness in this great country of ours? That's what we're facing right now."

"So get out and vote, make a plan and vote for love and compassion and kindness. I love you all. Thank you so much. And God bless you," Ruffalo concluded as Jackman enthusiastically clapped for his good friend while Sunrise gave her husband a big kiss.

Check out Mark Ruffalo's emotional winning speech at Emmys 2020 below:

Leave it to Mark Ruffalo to win hearts, even with an acceptance speech!

