Emmys 2020: Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington host New Year themed party; Say They’re ready for 2020 to end

Little Fires Everywhere cast members Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are ready for 2021. The co-stars threw a New Year’s Eve-themed party for the 2020 Emmy Awards, complete with sparkling 2021 sunglasses and hats along with champagne. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked why, Reese had a very simple answer: “Well, cause we’re ready for this year to be over.” “You can do that? You could just end the year?” Jimmy then asked.

“Well, yeah, I mean, we’re Emmy-nominated television producers,” Reese responded before Kerry began the 10-second countdown to 2021. Little Fires Everywhere earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Limited Series, while Kerry also received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series of Movie for her role as Mia Warren.

Watch the full video of their chat below:

In case you missed it, 43-year-old Kerry Washington won her first-ever Emmy honour for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times, in which she was a producer. The live studio event picked up the Best Variety Special (Live) award during the Creative Arts Awards on Tuesday night (September 15).

Kerry broke a big record when nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards were announced earlier this summer, the Scandal alum picked up four nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Television Movie (American Son), and Outstanding Limited Series (Little Fires Everywhere).

