Emmys 2021 Best Moments: Schitt's Creek cast REUNION; Michaela Coel dedicates Emmy to sexual assault survivors

Emmys 2021 concluded just some time back as Television's biggest night belonged to Ted Lasso, The Crown and The Queen's Gambit, respectively. Moreover, amongst the big winners of the night were Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), the latter of whose empowering acceptance speech earned her a deserved standing ovation. We also saw the beloved Schitt's Creek cast reunite and deliver the laughs while Cedric the Entertainer's heartwarming opening performance, as a tribute to the late Biz Markie, had many celebrity cameos in it.

Here are Emmys 2021 Best Moments:

Schitt's Creek reunion

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy left Schitt's Creek fans overjoyed with their hilarious reunion at Emmys 2021. Besides posing together, bringing forward their best fashionable foot forward, on the Emmys 2021 red carpet, the Emmy-winning foursome appeared on stage to present two awards as well. Moreover, bringing the laughter dosage, Eugene pranked his Rose family by asking the Emmys 2021 comedy writers to keep the teleprompter blank. As expected, the crowd couldn't stop laughing at Schitt's Creek cast's witty antics.

Michaela Coel's empowering speech

I May Destroy You creator, writer, co-director, co-executive producer and cast member Michaela Coel deservedly won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. It was Michaela's empowering acceptance speech that garnered her a deserved standing ovation. "Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn't comfortable. I dare you — in a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success — do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while and see what comes to you in the silence. I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault," an overwhelmed Coel shared.

Ted Lasso, The Crown & The Queen's Gambit winning big

Amongst the big winners at Emmys 2021, Ted Lasso, The Crown and The Queen's Gambit were the recipient of the Big 3 - Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein deservedly took home the Outstanding Lead Actor, Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series Emmys for Ted Lasso. Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies deservedly won Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor, Supporting Actress and Actor Emmys for The Crown. Even Kate Winslet took home an Emmy for her fabulous performance in Mare of Easttown.

Side Note: Hannah, Brett and Kate's enthusiastic acceptance speeches were entertaining as well!

Kerry Washington pays touching tribute to Michael K. Williams

While presenting the Emmy for Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Kerry Washington honoured the late Michael K. Williams, who was posthumously nominated for his soul-stirring performance in Lovecraft Country, praising him as "a brilliantly talented actor and generous human being." Kerry added, "Michael, I know you're here; you wouldn't miss this. Your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you." The winner ended up being Tobias Menzies for The Crown. Moreover, Michael was also paid tribute during the In Memoriam segment, alongside Norm Macdonald and Alex Trebek, as Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste performed River.

Cedric the Entertainer's Opening Performance

In conclusion, we can't not talk about Emmys 2021 host Cedric the Entertainment, who honoured the late rapper Biz Markie in his opening performance, by recreating the iconic tune, Just a Friend. Joining Cedric were LL Cool J, Lil Dickey, Rita Wilson and more as the crowd were on their feet dancing and singing along.

The best and brightest of Television did collide at Emmys 2021 for an entertaining night, indeed!

