Emmys 2021 Live Updates: Ted Lasso, The Crown and The Queen's Gambit are the BIG WINNERS of the night

It's time for Emmys 2021; Television's biggest night as the best of the best, amongst talented actors and incredible TV shows, are honoured for the brilliant content gifted to viewers on a silver platter. This year, we have Jason Sudeikis' beloved comedy show, Ted Lasso, making Emmy history as the most nominated-freshman comedy series with 20 nods (seven acting nominations!), surpassing Glee's (19) previous record.

Moreover, Mj Rodriguez, too, made history, as the first transgender person to be nominated for a major acting Emmy award; Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pose. Other popular shows that received major love with Emmys 2021 nominations were The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Hamilton, WandaVision, Mare of Easttown and Saturday Night Live, amongst many others.

Here's what went down at Emmys 2021 (LIVE UPDATES):

Kate Winslet, Elizabeth Olsen, Jason Sudeikis, Schitt's Creek cast; Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy & Annie Murphy, & more dazzle on the glamorous Emmys 2021 red carpet.

Emmys 2021 host Cedric the Entertainer is joined by LL Cool J, Lil Dickey, Rita Wilson & more for a fun 'up on your feet' opening performance based on the late rapper Biz Markie's Just a Friend . ​ ​ ​

Hannah Waddingham & Brett Goldstein win Best Supporting Actress & Actor for Ted Lasso. While Hannah has an ecstatic reaction revelling in how her life changed for the better, thanks to Ted Lasso, Brett couldn't help but add in a few witty F-bombs.

In his opening monologue, Cedric the Entertainer pokes fun at Nicki Minaj's cousin for his supposed controversial COVID-19 vaccine after-effects, Bridgerton (Regé-Jean Page's reaction was priceless!) and even roasts the royal family (mentioning The Crown!), particularly, for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's famous Oprah interview .

. Julianne Nicholson & Evan Peters win Best Supporting Actress & Actor for in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Mare of Easttown. Both showered praises on their Oscar-winning co-star and Emmys 2021 nominee, Kate Winslet.

Evan Peters giving some love to fellow cast mate, Kate Winslet! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/KnWNzNUp4b — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Peter Morgan and Jessica Hobbs take digs at the short duration for winning speeches as they take home the Emmys' for Outstanding Directing and Writing for a Drama Series, respectively, which both won for The Crown (Episode: War).

Kerry Washington paid tribute to the late Michael K. Williams, who was posthumously nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Lovecraft Country. Gillian Anderson & Tobias Menzies win Best Supporting Actress & Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. While Gillian thanked her ex-boyfriend and The Crown creator, writer and fellow Emmys 2021 nominee himself, Peter Morgan, she also thanked her manager for 20 years, Connie Frieberg, especially for her recycled fashion. Tobias didn't attend the award ceremony so Kerry accepted his Emmy on his behalf.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, unsurprisingly, takes home the Emmys' for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Oustanding Variety Talk Series. Besides hilariously thanking Oscar nominee Adam Driver (he knows what he did!), John Oliver also gave a major shoutout to Conan, whose namesake variety talk show bid a fond farewell this year (and was nominated in the same category!) and the late Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald. SNL creator Lorne Michaels also paid tribute to the former Weekend Update cast member, Norm, as the iconic variety sketch series wins the Emmy for Oustanding Variety Sketch Series.

The Schitt's Creek cast Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy & Annie Murphy get a standing ovation as they appear on stage to present an Emmy. Eugene pulls a prank by asking the Emmys 2021 comedy writers to leave the teleprompter blank, getting a hilarious reaction out of the crowd. Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky take home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Hacks (Episode: There Is No Line) and they thanked their talented cast. Lucia also won Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for the same episode and thanked Hacks writer and husband, Paul, who she married recently.

Jean Smart wins the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks. Jean thanked her late husband Richard Gilliland and castmate Hannah Einbinder.

Jason Sudeikis takes home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso. Jason thanked the mentors and teachers in his life along with the entire team of Ted Lasso.

RuPauls' Drag Race wins the Emmy for Oustanding Competition Program. With this win, RuPaul has cemented his name in Emmys history books as he now holds the record for the most Primetime Emmys won by a person of colour. RuPaul happily quipped in his acceptance speech, "Come on to Mama Ru!"

as he now holds the record for the most Primetime Emmys won by a person of colour. RuPaul happily quipped in his acceptance speech, "Come on to Mama Ru!" Debbie Allen received thunderous applause from the crowd as she was deservedly honoured with the Governors Award for her elaborate contribution to Television and presenting the prestigious award to the veteran actress were her industry confidantes, Michael Douglas, Ellen Pompeo, Jada Pinkett Smith and Ava DuVernay. An emotional Debbie thanked her family and colleagues.

Scott Franks wins the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Queen's Gambit. Scott neglected the delegated speech time and took the long route to thank the entire team of The Queen's Gambit.

I May Destroy You creator, writer, co-director, co-executive producer and cast member Michaela Coel takes home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. An overwhelmed Michaela thanked her team and dedicated her Emmy to "every single survivor of sexual assault" as she deservedly received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Kate Winslet takes home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Mare of Easttown. An ecstatic Kate thanked her family and Mare of Easttown's team.

Ewan McGregor takes home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Halston. Ewan thanked Halston's team as well as his family, including his and girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead's newborn son, Laurie McGregor.

In one last hurrah, Olivia Colman wins the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown. A teary-eyed Olivia paid tribute to her late father, who recently passed away due to COVID-19.

Continuing the winning streak for The Crown, Josh O'Connor wins the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Josh thanked his The Crown castmate, Emma Corrin, as well as his girlfriend, Margot Hauer-King.

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 wins the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). While Conan O'Brien hilariously joined the team on stage, Stephen Colbert jokingly thanked Ted Lasso and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for not being nominated in this category.

Hamilton takes home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) as they celebrate the medium between Television and Theatre.

The In Memoriam segment, with Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste performing River, paid a fitting, touching homage to Larry King, Christopher Plummer, Alex Trebek, Richard Gilliland, Conchata Ferrell, Jessica Walter, Cicely Tyson, Clarence Williams III, Ed Asner, Cloris Leachman, Paul Mooney, Biz Markie, Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and more.

Ted Lasso takes home the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. While the enthusiastic cast was emotional, they didn't forget to thank the viewers for watching.

The Crown takes home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. The cast, including Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin, rejoiced and they're in ultimate party mode.

The final Emmy of the night goes to The Queen's Gambit for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series as Anya Taylor Joy was deservedly thanked for bringing sexy back to chess.

An eventful Emmys 2021 night would be an understatement, indeed! Wouldn't you agree?!

