Emmys 2021 Nominations List: The Crown, Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit & more take the lead

The Emmys 2021 nominations list is out and shows like The Crown, Bridgerton, Mare of Eastown amongst others have taken the lead, with nominations in several categories. See the full list of nominees below.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2021 03:25 pm
The Emmy Award nominees are finally here! As COVID cases decline, the award ceremony will finally be taking place in September this year. Ahead of the show, the nominees for the TV industry’s most prominent awards have been announced by the Television Academy. The 2021 Emmy Awards will air on September 19, and Cedric the Entertainer will host this edition of the annual awards show. We’re unsure if COVID after-effects will affect the red carpet and pre-show interviews but the Television Academy will still hand out the usual awards. Scroll down for the full list of nominations from the Television Academy this year!

 

Outstanding Drama Series 

The Boys (Amazon) 

Bridgerton (Netflix) 

The Crown (Netflix) 

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) 

Lovecraft Country (HBO) 

The Mandalorian (Disney+) 

Pose (FX) 

This Is Us (NBC)

 

Outstanding Comedy Series 

Black-ish (ABC) 

Cobra Kai (Netflix) 

Emily in Paris (Netflix) 

Hacks (HBO Max) 

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) 

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) 

Pen15 (Hulu) 

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

 Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) 

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) 

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) 

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton) 

Billy Porter (Pose) 

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

 Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

 Olivia Colman (The Crown)

 Emma Corrin (The Crown) 

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) 

Mj Rodriguez (Pose) 

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series 

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) 

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) 

William H. Macy (Shameless) 

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series 

Aidy Bryant (Shrill) 

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) 

Allison Janney (Mom)

 Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) 

Jean Smart (Hacks)

 

Outstanding Limited Series 

I May Destroy You (HBO) 

Mare of Easttown (HBO) 

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) 

The Underground Railroad (Amazon) 

WandaVision (Disney+)

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie 

Paul Bettany (WandaVision) 

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) 

Ewan McGregor (Halston) 

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) 

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie 

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) 

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) 

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) 

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) 

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

 

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah 

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 

Conan

 

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program 

The Amazing Race (CBS) 

Nailed It! (Netflix) 

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) 

Top Chef (Bravo) 

The Voice (NBC)

 

