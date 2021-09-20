Emmys 2021 Winners List: A CLEAN SWEEP for Ted Lasso & The Crown; Kate Winslet & Jason Sudeikis are TRIUMPHANT
Celebrating Television's biggest night in Hollywood, Emmys 2021 is currently underway and we couldn't be more excited! Taking place in-person at the Event Deck of L.A. Live, Downtown Los Angeles, Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the festivities. When it comes to the nominations, leading the pack is Jason Sudeikis starrer Ted Lasso, which made history as the most-nominated freshman comedy series with 20 nods.
Other popular shows that got major nominations love from Emmys 2021 was The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Hamilton, WandaVision, Mare of Easttown and Saturday Night Live, amongst many others.
Check out the complete Emmys 2021 Winners' List below:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso *WINNER*
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown *WINNER*
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit *WINNER*
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver *WINNER*
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Conan
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live *WINNER*
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 *WINNER*
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
8:46 - Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton *WINNER*
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant - Shrill
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney - Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks *WINNER*
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso *WINNER*
Kenan Thompson - Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Olivia Colman - The Crown *WINNER*
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez - Pose
Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor - The Crown *WINNER*
Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Billy Porter - Pose
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Paul Bettany - WandaVision
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Ewan McGregor - Halston *WINNER*
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso *WINNER*
Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso *WINNER*
Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson - The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown *WINNER*
Emerald Fennell - The Crown
Madeline Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams - Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow - Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies - The Crown *WINNER*
O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale
Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale
Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale
Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan - This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Phillipa Soo - Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton
Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*
Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit
Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daveed Diggs - Hamilton
Jonathan Groff - Hamilton
Anthony Ramos - Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You
Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*
Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy - The Crown *WINNER*
Mckenna Grace - The Handmaid's Tale
Sophie Okonedo - Ratched
Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Don Cheadle - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance - The Crown
Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance - Lovecraft Country *WINNER*
Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams - Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live *WINNER*
Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live *WINNER*
Morgan Freeman - The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons - Top Chef
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
B Positive (Episode: Pilot), Directed by James Burrows
The Flight Attendant (Episode: In Case of Emergency), Directed by Susanna Fogel
Hacks (Episode: There Is No Line), Directed by Lucia Aniello *WINNER*
Mom (Episode: Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak), Directed by James Widdoes
Ted Lasso (Episode: Biscuits), Directed by Zach Braff
Ted Lasso (Episode: The Hope that Kills You), Directed by MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso (Episode: Make Rebecca Great Again), Directed by Declan Lowney
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton (Episode: Diamond of the First Water), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson
The Crown (Episode: Fairytale), Directed by Benjamin Caron
The Crown (Episode: War), Directed by Jessica Hobbs *WINNER*
The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: The Wilderness), Directed by Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 9: The Marshal), Directed by Jon Favreau
Pose (Episode: Series Finale), Directed by Steven Canals
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Hamilton, Directed by Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You (Episode: Ego Death), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You (Episode: Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes), Directed by Sam Miller
Mare of Easttown, Directed by Craig Zobel
The Queen's Gambit, Directed by Scott Frank *WINNER*
The Underground Railroad, Directed by Barry Jenkins
WandaVision, Directed by Matt Shakman
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant (Episode: In Case of Emergency), Written by Steve Yockey
Girls5eva (Episode: Pilot), Written by Meredith Scardino
Hacks (Episode: There Is No Line), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky *WINNER*
PEN15 (Episode: Play), Written by Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso (Episode: Make Rebecca Great Again), Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso (Episode: Pilot), Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Boys (Episode: What I Know), Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Crown (Episode: War), Written by Peter Morgan *WINNER*
The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: Home), Written by Yahlin Chang
Lovecraft Country (Episode: Sundown), Written by Misha Green
The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 13: The Jedi), Written by Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 16: The Rescue), Written by Jon Favreau
Pose (Episode: Series Finale), Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
I May Destroy You, Written by Michaela Coel *WINNER*
Mare of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby
The Queen's Gambit, Written by Scott Frank
WandaVision (Episode: All-New Halloween Spooktacular!), Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron
WandaVision (Episode: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience), Written by Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision (Episode: Previously On), Written by Laura Donney
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver *WINNER*
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Governors Award
Debbie Allen
It was indeed an eventful night for Television at Emmys 2021! Wouldn't you agree?!
