Emmys 2021 Winners List: A CLEAN SWEEP for Ted Lasso & The Crown; Kate Winslet & Jason Sudeikis are TRIUMPHANT

Celebrating Television's biggest night in Hollywood, Emmys 2021 is currently underway and we couldn't be more excited! Taking place in-person at the Event Deck of L.A. Live, Downtown Los Angeles, Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the festivities. When it comes to the nominations, leading the pack is Jason Sudeikis starrer Ted Lasso, which made history as the most-nominated freshman comedy series with 20 nods.

Other popular shows that got major nominations love from Emmys 2021 was The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Hamilton, WandaVision, Mare of Easttown and Saturday Night Live, amongst many others.

Check out the complete Emmys 2021 Winners' List below:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso *WINNER*

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown *WINNER*

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit *WINNER*

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver *WINNER*

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Conan

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live *WINNER*

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 *WINNER*

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton *WINNER*

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant - Shrill

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney - Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks *WINNER*

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso *WINNER*

Kenan Thompson - Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Olivia Colman - The Crown *WINNER*

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez - Pose

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor - The Crown *WINNER*

Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Billy Porter - Pose

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ewan McGregor - Halston *WINNER*

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso *WINNER*

Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso *WINNER*

Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown *WINNER*

Emerald Fennell - The Crown

Madeline Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams - Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow - Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies - The Crown *WINNER*

O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale

Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan - This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo - Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton

Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*

Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs - Hamilton

Jonathan Groff - Hamilton

Anthony Ramos - Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You

Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*

Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy - The Crown *WINNER*

Mckenna Grace - The Handmaid's Tale

Sophie Okonedo - Ratched

Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance - The Crown

Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance - Lovecraft Country *WINNER*

Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams - Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live *WINNER*

Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live *WINNER*

Morgan Freeman - The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons - Top Chef

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive (Episode: Pilot), Directed by James Burrows

The Flight Attendant (Episode: In Case of Emergency), Directed by Susanna Fogel

Hacks (Episode: There Is No Line), Directed by Lucia Aniello *WINNER*

Mom (Episode: Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak), Directed by James Widdoes

Ted Lasso (Episode: Biscuits), Directed by Zach Braff

Ted Lasso (Episode: The Hope that Kills You), Directed by MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso (Episode: Make Rebecca Great Again), Directed by Declan Lowney

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Bridgerton (Episode: Diamond of the First Water), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson

The Crown (Episode: Fairytale), Directed by Benjamin Caron

The Crown (Episode: War), Directed by Jessica Hobbs *WINNER*

The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: The Wilderness), Directed by Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 9: The Marshal), Directed by Jon Favreau

Pose (Episode: Series Finale), Directed by Steven Canals

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Hamilton, Directed by Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You (Episode: Ego Death), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You (Episode: Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes), Directed by Sam Miller

Mare of Easttown, Directed by Craig Zobel

The Queen's Gambit, Directed by Scott Frank *WINNER*

The Underground Railroad, Directed by Barry Jenkins

WandaVision, Directed by Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant (Episode: In Case of Emergency), Written by Steve Yockey

Girls5eva (Episode: Pilot), Written by Meredith Scardino

Hacks (Episode: There Is No Line), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky *WINNER*

PEN15 (Episode: Play), Written by Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso (Episode: Make Rebecca Great Again), Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso (Episode: Pilot), Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Boys (Episode: What I Know), Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Crown (Episode: War), Written by Peter Morgan *WINNER*

The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: Home), Written by Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country (Episode: Sundown), Written by Misha Green

The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 13: The Jedi), Written by Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 16: The Rescue), Written by Jon Favreau

Pose (Episode: Series Finale), Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You, Written by Michaela Coel *WINNER*

Mare of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby

The Queen's Gambit, Written by Scott Frank

WandaVision (Episode: All-New Halloween Spooktacular!), Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron

WandaVision (Episode: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience), Written by Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision (Episode: Previously On), Written by Laura Donney

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver *WINNER*

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Governors Award

Debbie Allen

It was indeed an eventful night for Television at Emmys 2021! Wouldn't you agree?!

