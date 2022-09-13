Emmys 2022: BTS ARMY REJOICE as popular septet's hit song Butter plays at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

In what came as a random but pleasant surprise for BTS ARMY, BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - made their presence felt at Emmys 2022. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards concluded a while back and saw the crème de la crème of the Television world getting bestowed with wins for their fabulous work from the year gone by.

When Chris O'Donnell and Shemar Moore - who were hilariously referred to as "Zaddies" - appeared to present an Emmy, their walk up to the Emmys 2022 stage was made much cooler with BTS' Billboard Hot 100 #1 song Butter playing as the background track for them. ARMY was definitely puzzled over the sudden "BTS" inclusion but were definitely not complaining as they took over Twitter to talk about it. Many fans gleefully shared the epic Emmys 2022 x BTS moment on the social media platform.