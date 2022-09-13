Emmys 2022: BTS ARMY REJOICE as popular septet's hit song Butter plays at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
BTS' Butter played in the background when Chris O'Donnell and Shemar Moore appeared on stage to present an Emmy.
In what came as a random but pleasant surprise for BTS ARMY, BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - made their presence felt at Emmys 2022. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards concluded a while back and saw the crème de la crème of the Television world getting bestowed with wins for their fabulous work from the year gone by.
When Chris O'Donnell and Shemar Moore - who were hilariously referred to as "Zaddies" - appeared to present an Emmy, their walk up to the Emmys 2022 stage was made much cooler with BTS' Billboard Hot 100 #1 song Butter playing as the background track for them. ARMY was definitely puzzled over the sudden "BTS" inclusion but were definitely not complaining as they took over Twitter to talk about it. Many fans gleefully shared the epic Emmys 2022 x BTS moment on the social media platform.
Watch BTS' Butter playing during Emmys 2022 HERE.
Given BTS' influence on a global level, it makes perfect sense that Emmys 2022 would play the popular septet's chart-topping track Butter during the prestigious award ceremony!
What did you think of BTS' Butter being played at Emmy 2022? Share your personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
Meanwhile, Korean entertainment had a big night at Emmys 2022 as Squid Game won two Emmys. On one hand, Lee Jung Jae made history as the first actor from a non-English language show to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. On the other hand, Hwang Dong Hyuk took home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Squid Game won six Emmys in total, including the award for Oustanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Lee Yoo Mi.
