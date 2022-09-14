Emmys 2022: Chrissy Teigen flaunts her baby bump; Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey make their red carpet debut

This year's Emmy Awards were nothing short of iconic as celebs rolled out in stellar fits to the red carpet and took home some historical wins. One such icon was Chrissy Teigen who showed off her baby bump in front of the cameras as she walked the carpet with her husband John Legend. Another remarkable couple on the carpet was Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey. The pair got on a red carpet together for the first time since they announced their relationship.

As for Chrissy, she opted for a sheer patterned gown with long sleeves that was a mix of peach and metallic shades with a sparkling touch of sequin. Alongside the pregnant mama was John Legend who sported a white tuxedo with checkers embedded on the garment and topped his look with a black bow. While at the award ceremony, Chrissy took to her Twitter to joke about the number of refreshments they got at the event as she posted a snap of Legend holding a small box of snacks and wrote, "oh I’m gonna need more than this lol."