Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life, Oscars slap in his opening monologue

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway and the star-studded evening has some of the biggest stars from the Film and Television industry arriving in style to celebrate the best works of the year. The Emmys 2022 have major shows such as Succession, Squid Game and more competing this year with SNL's Kenan Thompson hosting it for the first time.

The opening monologues of awards shows are often something fans look forward to given how the hosts are known to take funny jabs at not only the entertainment industry but also the actors and all the scandals they have been involved in. At Emmys 2022, Thompson had a rather fun time in his monologue as he kicked it off with a dance to a medley of popular television theme songs while also alluding to the lack of diversity in these shows.