Emmys 2022 Live Updates: Highlights from Television's biggest night, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
Sep 13, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Squid Game stars make a splash on Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Squid Game stars and Emmys 2022 nominees Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Oh Yeong Su and Jung Ho Yeon are all smiles as they grace the red carpet. The Korean series is en route to making history because if it wins Outstanding Drama Series, it will be the first non-English language show to win the Emmy honour.
Sep 13, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Zendaya and Sebastian Stan keep it classy in black at Emmys 2022
Euphoria star Zendaya and Pam & Tommy star Sebastian Stan - both Emmys 2022 nominees, arrive on the red carpet, looking like a million bucks in black attires. While Zendaya is gorgeous beyond belief adorned in a strapless black gown, Stan is dapper extraordinaire in a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.
