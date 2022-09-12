Emmys 2022: Quick facts about the anthology series 'The White Lotus'
The White Lotus is one of the best comedy-drama anthology to stream right now. Here are some awesome facts about the Emmy-nominated series.
The White Lotus is once again creating a buzz all over the Internet as it has received 20 Emmy nominations. After HBO's Succession, The White Lotus is the most-nominated series at the Emmys 2022, along with Ted Lasso which has also received 20 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The White Lotus is an American comedy-drama anthology series that was released in 2021. Created by Mike White, it is one of the best anthology series to date. Let us know some facts about HBO's 'The White Lotus.'
Top 5 interesting facts about 'The White Lotus'
1. The show was filmed in Hawaii
Did you know that The White Lotus filming location is the beautiful state of Hawaii? Yes, the scenes look realistic in this comedy-drama series as the show was filmed at a real resort in Maui.
2. Mike White is the creator of the show
Not only is Mike Write a director, but he is also an actor, writer, and producer. He has starred in various movies like School of Rock, Star Maps, Zombieland, Chuck & Buck, and so on. He is brilliant in his work and is not scared of showing different sides of human nature and bringing something new to the table. People are always excited to watch Mike White's work as he is known for his phenomenal direction and acting.
3. Season 2 is coming soon
Owing to the success of season 1, HBO officially renewed the series for season 2 which is expected to premiere in October. We aren't sure of the premiere date yet, but it is expected to release in October, and this news has made everyone excited.
Watch the teaser trailer of season 2 here!
4. The second season will most probably go international
5. The cast of The White Lotus got along with each other
The White Lotus cast had a blast with each other on the sets. The series was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and so the entire cast had to self-isolate themselves. Even though they missed their families, they had a lot of good and hearty moments with each other during filming.
These were the top 5 cool facts about the show. Let us dig deeper to get more details about this comedy-drama anthology series.
What is The White Lotus about?
The White Lotus is an anthology series and is set in a resort in Hawaii, wherein the stay of guests and employees are affected by a number of dysfunctions over the span of a week. The second season of the series will be set in Sicily.
Ratings of the show:
The White Lotus IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
The White Lotus Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%
Watch the trailer of The White Lotus season 1 here!
The cast of The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge
- Murray Bartlett
- Connie Britton
- Brittany O'Grady
- Steve Zahn
- Alexandra Daddario
- Fred Hechinger
- Jake Lacy
- Natasha Rothwell
- Sydney Sweeney
- Molly Shannon
Season 2 of The White Lotus is expected to release in October, and everyone is really excited about it. Ahead of the release, binge-watch all the episodes of season 1 now.
