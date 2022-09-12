Emmys 2022: Quick facts about the anthology series 'The White Lotus'

The White Lotus is once again creating a buzz all over the Internet as it has received 20 Emmy nominations. After HBO's Succession, The White Lotus is the most-nominated series at the Emmys 2022, along with Ted Lasso which has also received 20 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The White Lotus is an American comedy-drama anthology series that was released in 2021. Created by Mike White, it is one of the best anthology series to date. Let us know some facts about HBO's 'The White Lotus.' Top 5 interesting facts about 'The White Lotus'

1. The show was filmed in Hawaii Did you know that The White Lotus filming location is the beautiful state of Hawaii? Yes, the scenes look realistic in this comedy-drama series as the show was filmed at a real resort in Maui. 2. Mike White is the creator of the show Not only is Mike Write a director, but he is also an actor, writer, and producer. He has starred in various movies like School of Rock, Star Maps, Zombieland, Chuck & Buck, and so on. He is brilliant in his work and is not scared of showing different sides of human nature and bringing something new to the table. People are always excited to watch Mike White's work as he is known for his phenomenal direction and acting. 3. Season 2 is coming soon Owing to the success of season 1, HBO officially renewed the series for season 2 which is expected to premiere in October. We aren't sure of the premiere date yet, but it is expected to release in October, and this news has made everyone excited. Watch the teaser trailer of season 2 here!