Emmys 2022 Red Carpet: Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon and more arrive in style

The star-studded evening of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards has kicked off with some major celebrities walking the red carpet for the 2022 ceremony looking their best. The Television Academy Awards or Emmys 2022 celebrate the best of TV and it's going to be exciting to see who takes home the biggest trophies from shows such as Succession and more.

Some of the biggest shows competing this year include Squid Game, Severance, Ted Lasso and more. As for the star-studded evening host, it will be Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who will be taking on the Emmys host duty for the first time. The casts of Succession and Ted Lasso are heading into the night with the most nominations 25 and 20, respectively and the lead cast from the shows are making sure to hit the red carpet in style.