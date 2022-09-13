Emmys 2022 Red Carpet: Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon and more arrive in style
It's a star-studded evening for the Television industry as Emmys 2022 have kicked off with some of the biggest actors arriving in their best looks.
The star-studded evening of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards has kicked off with some major celebrities walking the red carpet for the 2022 ceremony looking their best. The Television Academy Awards or Emmys 2022 celebrate the best of TV and it's going to be exciting to see who takes home the biggest trophies from shows such as Succession and more.
Some of the biggest shows competing this year include Squid Game, Severance, Ted Lasso and more. As for the star-studded evening host, it will be Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who will be taking on the Emmys host duty for the first time. The casts of Succession and Ted Lasso are heading into the night with the most nominations 25 and 20, respectively and the lead cast from the shows are making sure to hit the red carpet in style.
Also making a stunning appearance at the awards ceremony has been Andrew Garfield who has been nominated for the Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology series. Also making a glamorous appearance on the red carpet included Squid Game stars Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon who have bagged major nominations this year. The Emmys ceremony is taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Another show that is making the headlines at the Emmys this year is expected to be Zendaya's Euphoria. The actress walked the red carpet looking like an absolute dream in a gorgeous black off-shoulder gown. Zendaya is making history at the ceremony by being the youngest producing nominee of the night.
Check out photos from Emmys 2022 here:
Whose red carpet look left you the most impressed?
