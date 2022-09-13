Emmys 2022: Succession's Jesse Armstrong takes a dig at King Charles in his speech after Best Drama Series win

While accepting the honour, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong left the audiences and also his show's cast members surprised as he roasted King Charles III in his speech. Following Queen Elizabeth's demise on September 8, King Charles recently ascended the throne and taking a jab at him, the Succession writer first hinted at "big for successions in the UK."

The Emmy Awards 2022 were held recently and they celebrated the best of Television works. The prestigious ceremony was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry. Among the top honours of the evening was the show with the highest nominations this year, Succession. Apart from the writing award, Succession also won Best Drama series.

Armstrong further said, "Evidently, a bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles. I'm not saying we're more legitimate than that position we'll leave that to other people. We are incredibly grateful to have this wonderful honour." Reacting to Armstrong's mention of King Charles, actor Brian Cox then added, "Keep it royalist, keep it royalist."

For the rest of his speech, Armstrong stayed away from making any more jokes about the royal family and instead thanked his cast and crew. He said, "It's a team effort, starting with the writers room, the producers who support us, the directors, my god, the extraordinary cast we are surrounded by, my goodness, our amazing crew." In the meantime, the royal family has been the focus of headlines this week following the passing of the Queen and all the new roles and titles obtained by the members of the family.

