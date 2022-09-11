Emmys 2022: Where to watch in India, date, time and other details

Dominating the Emmy nominations this year is HBO's Succession which has received as many as 25 nods. Following the same, Jason Sudeikis starrer AppleTV+ show comes second with 20 nominations. Fans have been looking forward to who will take home the evening's top honours and whether Zendaya could make history by becoming the youngest producer Emmy winner.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are all set to be held in the US on September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Television Academy Awards are expected to be a star-studded night like every year as A-list stars will walk down the red carpet for the prestigious ceremony. The popular shows among this year's nominees include Succession, Ted Lasso, and Euphoria among others. There are also those making history including first-time nominees such as Squid Game , Severance and more.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, here's some detail about where and when you watch Emmys 2022.

Emmys 2022 Date

Emmys 2022 will be taking place live in the US on September 12 in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony will be streamed in India on September 13.

Where to watch Emmys 2022

Emmys 2022 will be streamed in India on Lionsgate Play. As for the US audience, the ceremony will be live-streamed on NBC and Peacock.

Emmys 2022 Time

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be streamed on Lionsgate Play in India on September 13, 5.30 AM onwards.

Emmys 2022 host

The prestigious awards ceremony will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson.

Who are you rooting for at Emmys 2022? Tell us in the comments below.

