Emmys 2022: Zendaya creates history with her Outstanding Lead Actress win for Euphoria for the second time

Zendaya is now a two-time acting Emmy winner and the actress has set a record with her historic win. At the Emmy Awards 2022, Zendaya took home the Lead Actress in a Drama Series win for her performance in Euphoria. This marks the actress' second Emmy win in the same category after she bagged a trophy in 2020 for her Euphoria performance.

With her latest honour, the 26-year-old actress has become the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice as well as the youngest two-time Emmy winner in the acting category. Zendaya has received critical acclaim for her performance in the second season of Euphoria as she reprised her role of Rue Bennett. After accepting the award, Zendaya said, "Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself."