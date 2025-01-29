'Emotional Like a Homecoming': Idina Menzel Returns to Broadway With New Musical on Same Stage She Made Her Debut 30 Years Ago

Idina Menzel makes an "emotional" return to her roots with the new Broadway musical Redwood at Nederlander Theater in NYC, where the actress performed her first musical, Rent, nearly 30 years ago. The Frozen actress plays Jesse, a successful woman whose life drastically changes after a major event.

According to the official synopsis, the incident "drives her far from everyone and everything she knows." After traveling to the California redwoods, Jesse (Menzel) encounters something that changes her life.

In an interview with The New York Times, Menzel admitted that returning to the venue after nearly three decades was overwhelming. "Honestly, it's been very emotional, like a homecoming," she told the outlet. She revealed that going back to her roots made her retrospect her life and career.

The actress's Broadway debut was in Jonathan Larson's 1996 rock musical Rent. Her performance earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Menzel's theater career started in full swing and got her various opportunities in stage production.

After Rent, she starred in musicals like The Wild Party and Aida before originating the role of Elphaba in Wicked's first Broadway production. Her performance as the green-skinned, strong-willed, and powerful witch in Wicked earned her the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Apart from giving stellar performances in stage productions, Menzel has delivered exceptionally in some on-screen musical adaptations. Like the Fox musical-comedy series Glee, the family musical movie Enchanted, and most famously, voicing Elsa in the Disney animated musical Frozen and its sequels.

She also reprised her Rent role for the 2005 musical adaptation. However, the Tony winner has admitted that she'll always have more fondness for theaters. "The theater will always welcome me," she told the New York Times. Menzel explained that older actresses get better roles in stage productions, and the focus is more on an individual's performance rather than physical appearance.