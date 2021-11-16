Encanto: 5 important things fans should KNOW about Disney's upcoming animated movie

If you're anything like us, you're probably vigorously googling about Encanto after checking the headline itself to know more about the cast and the plot! We are here to help you with just that. Encanto is Disney's upcoming animated movie (to be specific, their 60th!) about a young girl and her dysfunctional family.

For those unversed, Encanto's storyline has been set to revolve around Mirabel Madrigal, whose family members are known for being 'blessed with unique gifts, from super strength to the power to heal' except Mirabel. The movie will focus on the 15-year-old girl's struggle to fit into her family as she slowly understands that her place, Encanto is in grave danger!

Without going for many spoilers, it would be safe to admit that Encanto will pull at your heartstrings and fill you with warmth and a newfound love for your close friends and family members. A Jared Bush and Byron Howard directorial, Encanto isn't just your average animated movie, it is partially a musical that will hit Indian cinema halls on November 26. Before that happens, if you need convincing whether to spend some bucks and buy a ticket for yourself, here are five reasons why Encanto would be a magical ride if you trust it enough:

A Disney production

Disney's animated movies have been our ride-or-die for 90 years now. Being under Disney, Encanto too wouldn't be disappointing as it promises fun, fireworks and a fairytale in its own right! The trailer of the movie noted that it would offer intense scenes and an experience of being in a dreamscape.

Incredible cast

Disney's Encanto boasts of a stellar cast which includes Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz along with María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

Lin Manuel Miranda's music

Lin Manuel Miranda - that's it, that's the tweet! Miranda's musical brilliance isn't unknown to Disney enthusiasts and Broadway nerds. Having been associated with the likes of Hamilton: An American Musical, In The Heights, 21 Chump Street, Moana and the latest 'Tick, Tick... Boom!', Miranda has defined himself as one of the most notable music producers of all time. The Hamilton alum will sing, compose, act and even rap in the brand new movie.

Encanto's refreshing plot

With Disney, no matter how intense, their animated movie ought to make you feel good! From the looks of the trailer, Encanto promises the same, as the bright colours and adorable animated characters have really lightened up every scene.

Well-known directors

If we are to speak about the major people behind the scenes, then mention should be made about Encanto's directors, Jared Bush and Bryon Howard. The two were also associated with other Disney projects including All of Us, Zootopia, Bolt and Tangled. We are waiting to know what they have planned for Mirabel and her family's incredible tale.

Are you excited about Encanto? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

