Encanto director Jared Bush hints at upcoming sequel in cryptic tweet

Encanto might be getting a sequel! Fans have flooded the internet with praise and lauded the recent Disney blockbuster. Following the success of the animated musical film and its continued status as number 1, a sequel of the film is expected to be announced any minute now. Fans have been rooting for the movie to turn into another Disney franchise as they eagerly wait to watch the Madrigals in action again.

Disney might already be in the process of producing the next sequel as CEO Bob Chapek previously revealed in an interview that Encanto was the "launch of a new franchise," eluding towards upcoming editions of the film. After Chapek, the director of the movie Jared Bush has fueled the fire even further as he tweeted a cryptic message recently that read, "I'm asked a LOT if there'll be more #Encanto – movies, TV, Theater, etc," answering to fan queries he continued, "I'll say this, it was always our dream, but the real deciders are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their family in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals... and want to again," via Comicbook.

Even though nothing has been set in stone as of yet, all the signs point towards only one conclusion, an upcoming Encanto 2. Bush's tweet has given the parched fans a ray of hope as many rushed to express their eagerness for the sequel. One fan wrote, "I will give you any body part, any organ and even my firstborn child for more Encanto content please," while another implored, "MORE PLEASEEEEE."

