Encanto: Here's when Stephanie Beatriz's 'tale of an extraordinary family' is slated to release in India

Stephanie Beatriz's fans in India, we have good news for you! Walt Disney's Encanto has a release date for India, and the lead character, Mirabel, has been voiced by none other than Beatriz. The animated movie about the 'tale of an extraordinary family,' is slated to hit Indian theatres on November 26.

For the unversed, Encanto's storyline will revolve around Mirabel Madrigal, whose family members are known for being 'blessed with unique gifts, from super strength to the power to heal' except Mirabel. The movie will focus on the 15-year-old girl's struggle to fit into her family as she slowly understands that her place, Encanto is in grave danger! Mirabel, voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie then decides to save her family as their 'last hope.' The movie sets to voice Mirabel's distress as being the odd one out in the family, while also being the one they need the most during a dangerous time.

Along with Beatriz, the cast of the movie includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan. The movie also features new songs created by Broadway musical Hamilton's Lin Manuel Miranda, who was previously associated with Disney's Moana. Encanto is set to be Walt Disney's 60th magical animated film.

A Byron Howard and Jared Bush directorial, the movie has been co-directed by Charise Castro Smith and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

