Encanto songs: Top 8 songs from the Disney movie

Encanto is a 2021 animated musical comedy fantasy movie directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. The movie was produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and centers around a Colombian teenage girl who feels very frustrated as she is the only member of her family without any magical powers. The Encanto soundtrack perfectly describes the mood and scenes of the characters. Let us take a look at the 8 best songs from Encanto.

I've yet to meet someone who didn't enjoy Encanto songs. The soundtrack to Encanto movie consists of eight awesome songs in total. These eight original songs were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and produced by Mike Elizondo. The soundtrack to Disney's Encanto includes songs that offer something unique to the film's story and character. Each song brings something new to the table and sets the mood for this movie's heartfelt story.

List of Encanto songs

1. We Don't Talk About Bruno

This is one of the biggest Disney songs of all time. The song describes how Bruno, who has the gift to see the future, caused him misfortune and left him estranged from the Madrigal family. Bruno is the only son and youngest child of Alma and Pedro Madrigal. This song from Encanto sees Mirabel asking her aunt Pepa about her uncle Bruno and explaining to her why they don't talk about him, and why he is regarded as the black sheep of the family.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is one of the catchiest Disney songs, and it suggests that Bruno is villainous, but also lists perspectives of other characters about the villain.

The song was lauded by music critics, with praise directed at the rhythm of the song, lyrics, versatility, Miranda's craftsmanship, and mystery element.

The song was also a commercial success and broke the all-time record for the most credited singers on a Hot 100 chart-topper.

2. The Family Madrigal

"The Family Madrigal" is the first song in the movie and provides an introduction to the Madrigal Family along with their magical gifts. The song is sung by characters Alma Madrigal and Mirabel Madrigal. The song was a commercial success, charting in various countries including the UK, Canada, US, Australia, and Ireland.

The song was sung by Stephanie Beatriz, with a feature by Olga Merediz, and is one of the best Encanto songs.

3. Waiting on a Miracle

"Always walking alone

Always wanting for more

Like I'm still at that door

Longing to shine like all of you shine"

These lyrics depict loneliness, and how it feels to be an outsider. Just like many other classic Disney songs, this too offers the main character to sing about their desires.

Waiting on a Miracle is a song that highlights how lonely Mirabel feels. It also shows that Mirabel doesn't want to feel like an outcast and fit into the family. The song has strong vocals and heartfelt lyrics, and although it is not as catchy as other songs from Encanto, its impact is powerful.

4. Surface Pressure

This song by Jessica Darrow strikes a chord, as it highlights the struggles faced by Luisa, as she faces the pressure of being the reliable older sister in the Madrigal family. She possesses superhuman strength as a magical gift.

Surface Pressure was praised by critics for its lyrics and vocals.

5. What Else Can I Do

Sometimes, perfection lies in imperfection! This same thing is highlighted in the song - after making a cactus, Isabel (Diane Guerrero) sings this song to Mirabel. Isabela is frustrated as she doesn't want to be perfect always, and wants to highlight the fact that there is no harm in being imperfect or unique.

This is a gem of a song, by the end of which Isabela realizes that she doesn't have to be perfect all the time.

6. Dos Oruguitas

This is a Spanish song performed by Sebastián Yatra and written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The title of the song translates to 'Two Little Caterpillars.' The song is about two lovers who are growing apart. The lyrics of Dos Oruguitas are in Spanish, but in the end credits, an English-language version of the song, titled "Two Oruguitas" is also played.

The song was praised by music critics for its production, lyrical value, vocals, sentiment, and production. It is often regarded as one of the best songs from Encanto and even received an Academy Award nomination in the category 'Best Original Song' at the 94th Academy Awards.

7. All of You

One of the last Encanto songs, it makes everyone deeply emotional as the song shows that Abuela and Mirabel form an understanding, and Bruno is reunited with his family.

The song perfectly sums up character development and represents 'Family over everything' brilliantly. The song is sweet, catchy, emotional, and everything one could expect from a brilliant Disney song.

8. Colombia, Mi Encanto

This song is first played during an earlier scene of the movie and is later heard as the end credits roll. In the first scenes, it is heard when the Madrigal family and the entire village make preparations for Antonio's gift ceremony. Colombia, Mi Encanto is a tribute to Colombia and is not related to the plot of the movie.

From joy to sadness, Encanto songs have a lot to offer. There is a song for every mood in the movie, and the catchiness of the songs made the Encanto soundtrack popular worldwide.

