Encanto Twitter Review: Fans PRAISE the film's visual appeal and Lin-Manuel Miranda's catchy songs

Disney's newest release, Encanto has managed to leave not only the critics but also the audiences impressed. The musical directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush is being hailed by netizens for its beautiful representation of the Colombian culture. Voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, the film's lead Mirabel Madrigal has managed to make fans fall in love with the character. Encanto's amazing animation has also become a highlight with several netizens stating that they were floored with the film's visuals.

Encanto ever since its trailer release had managed to create a buzz and it looks like the film has managed to surpass the expectations set by its trailer. With a stellar voice cast including the likes of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, María Cecilia Botero, Diane Guerrero, Jessica Darrow among others, the film's music has also caused a major storm as the famed Lin-Manuel Miranda has worked on eight original songs for the film. After the recent success of his directorial, Tick, Tick...Boom!, netizens are now going crazy over Miranda's brilliant tracks from Encanto.

Take a look at how Twitterati are reacting to Encanto:

#Encanto Disney did it again with their 60th Animation Feature Film — Tariq Buhilaigah (@tariqbu) November 26, 2021

Lol this movie's songs are such bops wth #Encanto #encantomovie — Nadine (@AppleAtiny) November 26, 2021

Watched #Encanto yesterday. Loved it. Take your family and go watch it. — Ali Al Habsi (@liHabsi) November 26, 2021

I just feel the need to personally thank @iamstephbeatz for bringing Maribel to life in #Encanto I don't know if I have the words to articulate the emotional impact this story had on me. — Jose Nateras (@JoseNateras) November 26, 2021

@iamstephbeatz thank you for #Encanto my sisters and I absolutely loved it — Love Always, Nessa (@nessayoudork) November 26, 2021

Saw #Encanto today with my family and man this movie hit me in all the fees. It was everything to see my culture and family and country on the big screen. The music, the food, the representation. It means the world to me and I just want to say thank you. #Colombia — Rafael Gonzalez (@Cecesdad112) November 26, 2021

I watched #Encanto and omg — ur local mcpollo(@damnitdaniel) November 26, 2021

