Enchanted’s sequel Disenchanted to witness Patrick Dempsey SINGING; Star requests fans to ‘bear with me’

Enchanted 2 is finally in the works and actor Patrick Dempsey is ready to show off his vocal chops this time around! The 55-year-old actor who also starred in Grey’s Anatomy recently revealed that for the very first time, he’ll be singing in the upcoming sequel to Enchanted, Disenchanted. “I will be singing for the first time. I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason,” he told Variety in a new interview. “So bear with me.”

Patrick added that he hopes “fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting.” However, those hoping that there will be a number with Idina Menzel, who is known for her amazing voice, Patrick has some bad news there: “I don’t sing with her.” But, he does promise that there are “a lot of cool numbers in this.”

Alongside Patrick and Idina, Amy Adams and James Marsden are returning for the movie. If you missed it, Deadline recently announced that Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays had been added to the star cast of the movie. The site says that all three actresses might be portraying evil and villainous roles. In the original movie, Susan Sarandon played the Evil Queen and it’s unlikely she’ll return as her character was consumed in a green glowing fire, and eventually fell to her death.

