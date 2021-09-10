Encounter Teaser Trailer: Riz Ahmed is on a mission to protect his sons from a mysterious alien threat; WATCH

The official teaser for Encounter, Riz Ahmed's intriguing sci-fi thriller, has just been released. The plot revolves on a Marine who embarks on a perilous trip with his two young kids in order to safeguard them from an unknown entity. The film will have a limited theater release on December 3, followed by an Amazon Prime release on December 10. The remainder of the cast includes Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada.

The startling trailer begins with Ahmed's character, who seems to be carrying a sniper rifle, telling his kid to remain still and count to a very high number. The remainder of the teaser consists of a series of pictures from the film flashing on-screen as a voice-over of a little kid counting is heard. Ahmed's character and his boys seem to be on the run from something supernatural. Interestingly, the new Encounter trailer manages to keep the film's mystery while teasing the father-and-son tale at its core, with Ahmed delivering what seems to be another powerful performance as the father trying to defend his children. The exact danger in the film is obscured by this clip, but the storyline includes extraterrestrial bugs taking over people's brains.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for Encounter reads, “A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.”

However, the sci-fi film just premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and will be released later in 2021.

