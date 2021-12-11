Encounter Twitter Review: Here's how the audience has reacted to Riz Ahmed starrer

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Dec 11, 2021 02:35 AM IST  |  4.4K
   
Encounter Twitter Review
ENCOUNTER brings together three of the most exciting stars in the British film industry
Advertisement

 

Just in time for the weekend, Encounter has finally been released on Amazon Prime. ENCOUNTER brings together three of the most exciting stars in the British film industry: director Michael Pearce, whose debut feature Beast was critically acclaimed when it was released in 2017, screenwriter Joe Barton, who created the equally lauded Giri/Haji, and Riz Ahmed, whose performances in Four Lions, The Night Of, and Sound Of Metal established him as one of the UK's best actors. However, we’re looking at some honest Twitter reviews before you login to Amazon to watch the science-fiction movie. Before we list the most honest opinions of netizens, here’s what the movie is about. 

Encounter movie's summary reads, "A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind."

Check out Twitter reactions for the movie below:

ALSO READ:Encounter Review: Riz Ahmed's compelling performance is the mainstay for this genre hopping thriller

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla,Twitter

Comments
User Avatar