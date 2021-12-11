Encounter Twitter Review: Here's how the audience has reacted to Riz Ahmed starrer

Just in time for the weekend, Encounter has finally been released on Amazon Prime. ENCOUNTER brings together three of the most exciting stars in the British film industry: director Michael Pearce, whose debut feature Beast was critically acclaimed when it was released in 2017, screenwriter Joe Barton, who created the equally lauded Giri/Haji, and Riz Ahmed, whose performances in Four Lions, The Night Of, and Sound Of Metal established him as one of the UK's best actors. However, we’re looking at some honest Twitter reviews before you login to Amazon to watch the science-fiction movie. Before we list the most honest opinions of netizens, here’s what the movie is about.

Encounter movie's summary reads, "A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind."

Check out Twitter reactions for the movie below:

#Encounter @PrimeVideo @rizwanahmed burns bright in this intense thriller a Gr8 follow up to his stunner in sound of metal. He shines in his scenes with his kids - ask ny dad. Gr8 twist in plot but both halves keeps u hooked. Excellent direction n climax 4* @CinemaRareIN — gaurav goyal (@gaurgoyal) December 10, 2021

#Encounter: The biggest surprise for a movie. It’s not what you think it is and it’s a brilliant twist. That’s all I can say to not ruin the experience of watching Riz Ahmed’s performance. — CineMovie TV (@CineMovie) December 10, 2021

Just watched the movie Encounter on Amazon Prime. That was one of the best new movies I have seen in quite awhile. It takes a lot to make me cry but I started sobbing at the end. Definitely recommend watching it. #Encounter — Sarah (@FSocietySarah) December 10, 2021

I watched #Encounter this afternoon and enjoyed it a great deal. — Tony Sharpe (@tonetalk) December 10, 2021

ALSO READ:Encounter Review: Riz Ahmed's compelling performance is the mainstay for this genre hopping thriller