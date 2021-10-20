The End of the F***ing World star Jessica Barden REVEALS giving birth to her first child

Jessica Barden has big news: She's a mom now! The 29-year-old English actress, best known for her role in Netflix's dark comedy series The End of the F——— World, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she had secretly had her first child. She accompanied the message with a throwback picture during her pregnancy.

Check out her post here:

"If I didn't reply to you and you felt like I was avoiding you it's because I was pregnant this whole year. Thank you to everyone I worked with in Australia, I am so grateful I got to work pregnant and I couldn't of done it without everyone's care and support," she wrote. "I absolutely love being someone's mum.I will never post my child on here so this is still a meme account," Barden added. However, several of her famous followers reacted to the surprise in the comment section, including Tommy Dorfman, who wrote, "SO F------ COOL YOURE THE BEST." While Sharon Osbourne said, "CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL!," and Erin Foster commented, "This is how I had to find out!"

Meanwhile, In a December interview with NME, the actress quipped, "If I ever have a kid, I'll definitely give birth to Oasis," showing her admiration for the rock band.

However, as per Popbuzz, Jessica has been busy shooting a new Netflix series called Pieces of Her, which is based on Karin Slaughter's novel of the same name. Jessica will portray Jane in all eight episodes, and will co-star with Toni Colette and Game of Thrones' Joe Dempsie.

ALSO READ:Will Smith SHARES an update on his fitness journey, calls it 'best shape of my life'