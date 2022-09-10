End of the Road: The Latest Queen Latifah and Ludacris starrer Netflix film

If you are on the lookout for an exuberant action thriller, End of The Road is definitely the one. The latest Netflix movie has grabbed attention for its star cast that includes two spotlight-stealing Hollywood legends, Queen Latifah and Ludacris. The story of the action-thriller End of The Road revolves around a cross-country road trip that Brenda played by Queen Latifah and her family take which surprisingly turns into a highway to hell. The movie features the family struggling for their lives in a New Mexico desert as they become the targets of a dreadful killer.

Directed by Millicent Shelton this action thriller features Brenda, a recently widowed mom who fights to protect her family in the middle of nowhere. Undoubtedly, the movie features badass characters that go fight tooth and nail to protect their loved ones. If the star cast excites you, it is definitely a reason to watch the action thriller as Queen Latifah and Ludacris definitely grab the viewer’s attention.

Netflix Movie: End of the Road Director: Millicent Shelton Writer: Christopher J. Moore Original scriptwriter: David Loughery Cast members: Mychala Lee, Shaun Dixon, Frances Lee McCain, Queen Latifah, Ludacris IMDb Rating: 4.9/10 End of the road release date: The thriller film was released on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Movie Plot: End of the Road follows the story of a recently widowed mother called Brenda (Queen Latifah) who tries her best to manage her family after her husband’s sudden demise. The movie soon shows Brenda, her brother Reggie played by Ludacris, her son Cam played by Shaun Dixon, and her daughter Kelly played by Mychala Faith Lee decide to go to Houston, Texas, by road to start their lives afresh. The family spends the night at a motel, where Reggie finds a big bag of cash in their dying neighbor’s motel room. Considering the financial condition of his family, Reggie takes the money but it comes with life-threatening consequences. The movie features how Brenda and her family escape from this troublesome situation amidst which her son gets kidnapped.

Official Trailer: Here is the official trailer of the Netflix movie.

Issues covered: Apart from being a nail-biting thriller film End of the Road 2022 covers issues like loss, racism, along with the failing healthcare system. If you are looking to binge-watch something exciting this weekend, this movie sure passes as a one-time watch. As a bonus here is a list of top movies by Queen Latifah and Ludacris that might grab your attention.

Queen Latifah movies

Dana Elaine Owens popularly known as Queen Latifah, is a beloved American rapper, actress, and singer. This Grammy-winning star and Oscar-nominated star is the first ever hip hop artist to acquire a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When it comes to Queen Latifah movies, she has starred in a number of films including, Bringing Down the House (2003), Taxi (2004), Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2005), Beauty Shop (2005), Last Holiday (2006), Hairspray (2007), Joyful Noise (2012), 22 Jump Street (2014) and Girls Trip (2017.) Ludacris movies