Endeavour Season 9: When will detective series return? Release date, time, cast and more

If you're a fan of the classic British detective show Inspector Morse and want more of the beloved character, then Endeavour is the perfect show for you. Acting as a prequel to Morse, Endeavour has been running for several seasons, but now it's reaching its conclusion. Endeavour season 9 will wrap up the prequel story with unsolved cases from the past and a new murder. While the season has already been released in the UK, fans in the US can finally watch it starting on Sunday, June 18.

How to watch Endeavour season 9 in the US

To watch the ninth and final season of Endeavour in the US, tune in to PBS on Sunday, June 18 at 8 pm ET/PT for the first episode. The second and third episodes will air weekly at the same time. Prior to the first episode, PBS will also air a documentary called Morse & The Last Endeavour at 6 pm ET/PT. The only live TV streaming service that includes PBS is YouTube TV, which costs $72.99 per month.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Season 4: Is new season in cards after season 3 finale? Official teaser confirms

Streaming Endeavour in the UK

While there is no information yet on the video-on-demand release of Endeavour season 9, previous episodes are available on Prime Video. UK viewers have already had the opportunity to watch the season, as it aired on ITV from late February to mid-March 2023. It is now available for streaming on ITVX, along with the previous eight seasons. ITVX offers free access to license fee payers, but for an ad-free experience and access to the Britbox catalog, ITVX Premium is available for £5.99 monthly or £59.99 annually.

ALSO READ: The Flash Movie review: Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton in multiverse help DC redeem itself, ends on wild note

Using a VPN to watch Endeavour season 9

If you're away from your regular TV setup and still want to watch Endeavour season 9, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to solve any location restrictions and access the show.

Endeavour season 9 plot

Endeavour season 9 is set to wrap up the story of the popular detective series. The plot continues from where the previous season left off, with the team investigating a cold case from the 1970s. The specifics of the plot are being kept under wraps, but fans can expect the same thrilling action and suspense that the series is known for. The season will explore the story of DCI Endeavour Morse and DI Fred Thursday, with unanswered questions and potential falling-outs between the characters.

The cast of Endeavour season 9

The upcoming season of Endeavour will feature the return of the beloved cast members. Shaun Evans will reprise his role as Endeavour Morse, while Roger Allam will portray DI Fred Thursday once again. Sean Rigby will return as DS Jim Strange, and Anton Lesser will resume his role as Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright. Additionally, Caroline O'Neill will be back as Win Thursday.

Advertisement

The exact release date for Endeavour season 9 on ITV is yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, catch up on previous seasons to prepare for the gripping conclusion of this prequel series. Endeavour fans are eagerly awaiting the final season, and it's sure to provide an intriguing and satisfying end to the beloved character's story.

ALSO READ: Best TV shows of all time & their IMDb rating