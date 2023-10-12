'Ended up holding your coffee': When Daniel Radcliffe read aloud the love letter he wrote for THIS Harry Potter co-star

While numerous film series have captivated audiences with compelling narratives and exceptional casts, none has left an unforgettable mark on the hearts of viewers as the Harry Potter series. Considered one of the greatest film series ever created, Harry Potter boasts a diverse and talented cast of actors. Many fans have grown up alongside the actors, creating a deep emotional connection to the series.

However, it's not just the fans who hold cherished memories; the actors themselves have experienced memorable moments of love during the filming of the series. In fact, Daniel Radcliffe once shared a touching love letter during an interview, revealing his own celebrity crush. Here's the full story.

All about Daniel Radcliffe’s love letter

Before the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe participated in an interview where they openly discussed their on-set crushes. In the interview, Emma Watson candidly revealed her admiration for Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy.

Following her confession, Daniel Radcliffe also admitted his affection for Helena Bonham Carter, the actress who portrayed the sinister Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter series. Remarkably, Radcliffe even penned a heartfelt love letter to the actress. During the reunion event, Helena requested that Daniel Radcliffe read this love letter, creating a truly memorable moment.

ALSO READ: 'What, I know that guy!': When Daniel Radcliffe revealed he had a 'strange relationship' with Harry Potter co-star Robert Pattinson

What’s in the love letter of Daniel Radcliffe?

Daniel Radcliffe proceeded to read the love letter aloud, expressing, "Dear Helena Bonham Carter, It has truly been a pleasure sharing the screen with you and occasionally playing the role of a coffee coaster by always holding your coffee." While reading the heartfelt letter he had composed for the actress, Daniel couldn't help but blush.

At that moment, Helena encouraged him to continue, assuring him by saying, "Please, feel free to share." Radcliffe responded by saying, “I can. I can share this now,” and then added, “I do love you”. If only I had been born a decade earlier, maybe I would have had a chance. Much love and gratitude for being amazing."

Daniel Radcliffe expressed a desire for having been born a decade earlier, as he believed it might have offered him an opportunity. He conveyed his gratitude and affection, saying, Lots of love and thanks for being cool.”

Fans of Daniel Radcliffe appreciated his candid displays of affection for his co-star. He also participated in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special alongside his fellow cast members. During the program, he and other celebrities reminisced about their experiences and memorable moments from the Harry Potter film series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The time Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Late Night host Stephen Colbert were forced into this funny interaction while filming; DEETS Inside