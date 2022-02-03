Ending Things: Priyanka Chopra cast alongside Anthony Mackie for upcoming True Lies style action film

After Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra has now bagged another major film. As reported by Deadline, Chopra Jonas has been cast alongside Anthony Mackie in the upcoming action flick titled Ending Things. The film has been described as a "True Lies-esque" action thriller which will be helmed by Kevin Sullivan who will also serve as a writer.

According to Deadline, the plot of the film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her "business" partner that she’s putting an end to their personal relationship as well. Although soon she comes to realise how she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. The plot will further see the duo come together for their last job for one last night out post-breakup.

The storyline certainly sounds intriguing and we bet Priyanka and Anthony will be perfect for these roles. This is not the first time that Chopra Jonas will be working on an action project since she made her international debut with the series Quantico which showed her pulling off the action genre well. The actress will also be seen showcasing her in the upcoming action spy series produced by the Russo Brothers, titled Citadel which will be releasing on Amazon. Priyanka also has a rom-com slated for release this year, Text For You alongside Sam Heughan.

As for Mackie, the Marvel star will be seen in his own Captain America film and also the second season of the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Anthony recently also wrapped the Rupert Wyatt-directed film Desert Warrior.

