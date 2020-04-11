English actress Hilary Heath passes away due to Coronavirus at the age of 74

English actress Hilary Heath, who featured in horror film Witchfinder General, passes away due to COVID 19 at the age of 74.

Hilary Heath, the English actress and producer who was best known for her role in Vincent Price starrer horror film Witchfinder General, passed away at the age of 74 due to Coronavirus. Her godson Alex Williams announced the news on Facebook. “We lost my wonderful Godmother Hilary Heath to COVID-19 last week,” the post wrote. In addition to Witchfinder General, Heath’s other acting credits included films like The Oblong Box and Cry of the Banshee.

“Hilary had many careers, starting out as a screen and stage actress in the 1960s and 1970s, and then re-inventing herself as a producer in the 1990s, making films like Nil by Mouth (Gary Oldman) and An Awfully Big Adventure (Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman),” Williams wrote about his godmother. He also mentioned that Heath later ditched her acting career and became an addiction counsellor. “Her most remarkable re-invention came in her mid-60s, when she won a master's degree from Oxford in psychology and became an addiction counsellor, specialising in CBT,” he added.

He mentioned that even though she featured in the popular horror film, Health considered her job as a counsellor the highlight of her professional career. “She worked at clinics all over the world, often for free, often with very deprived and distressed individuals, and she regarded this as her most valuable work by far. She was a force of nature, and I can't bear it that she is no longer with us,” he concluded.

Globally, the number of Coronavirus cases are now close to 1.7 million. While more than 376,000 have recovered from the deadly virus, about 101,000 people have lost their lives. The United Kindom’s COVID 19 death toll now stands at nearly 9,000, this is the fifth-highest in the world. With the virus rapidly spreading across the country, the government has urged people to stay at home and maintain social distancing.

