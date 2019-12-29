Eniko Parrish reveals THIS is how she found out about Kevin Hart's cheating: I just lost it

Kevin Hart found himself in a cheating scandal a few years ago. His wife Eniko Parrish, who was pregnant with the couple's son at the time, reveals the events that unfolded at the time the scandal broke out.

Kevin Hart found himself in a cheating scandal not so long ago. The Jumanji: The Next Level star made the headlines after a video documenting him with another woman made the headlines and he was allegedly on the receiving end of extortion at the hands of his former friend Jonathan Todd Jackson in 2017. While a lot has been said over the cheating scandal, Hart's wife Eniko Parrish has now recalled the events that unfolded the day she found out about the video.

Hart's wife, who was seven to eight months into her pregnancy at the time, opened up about coming across the video when she was having breakfast. Speaking on Hart's upcoming documentary series, Eniko confessed someone DM'ed her the video and she lost her mind soon after.

"How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin, and you know, another woman... I was pregnant at that time. I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately and I just lost it. I called him, I'm crying, I'm like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'" she recalled.

"You publicly humiliated me. Your whole everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day,” she said. “I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that,'" she added. While it was a tough time to get through, Eniko admits she is happy it happened. "He’s f— up, this was a bad one, this was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better.” Hart also addressed the scandal and said that “the toughest thing” about it all was to tell his wife.

"The worst part was just knowing how you made somebody feel. There’s a major effect it could have on the people that you are closest to, who you love the most. When I got to see that first-hand with Eniko when I got to see the effect my reckless behavior had … It was crushing, that tore me up. That really tore me up," he said. Hart added that it was the "lowest moment" of his life for he knew he was responsible for it.

Eniko further shared that she was in the relationship for their then-unborn son. "I think that's the only thing that really got me through. I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot... It was a lot for me, but we've been through it, we've gone through it, we passed it and he's a better man now because of it," she said. Recalling the episode left Eniko extremely emotional.

