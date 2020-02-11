Enjoyed Parasite? From Train to Busan to Descendants of the Sun, Korean movies and K Dramas you could watch

Was Parasite the first South Korean movie you watched and loved? Then these Korean movies and K-Dramas would help you get hooked to the Korean film industry.

Parasite made history this week. The South Korean movie directed by Bong Joon-ho won three prestigious awards at the 92nd Academy Awards. From bagging the Oscars for Best Direction to beating 1917, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and several other movies to bag the Best International Feature, Parasite became the first international movie in the almost 100-year long history of the award show to have won the Best Picture award. The movie has received praise from critics all over the world.

It has also opened the door for several international film lovers to explore the Korean film industry. If you are among the new admission into the Korean films and drama class, we are here to guide you through a few of the best movies and K-dramas that you could watch to kick off your journey into the Korean industry.

We've handpicked five Korean movies and five K-Dramas that will help you navigate through the brilliant content that the industry has to offer. This includes movies like Train to Busan, Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder and K-Dramas like Descendants of the Sun and Healer.

Check out the list:

K-Dramas:

Descendants of the Sun

Healer

The Lonely and Great God – Goblin

Don't Dare to Dream aka Jealousy Incarnate

My Love from the Star

Movies:

Train to Busan

Burning

The Handmaiden

I Saw the Devil

Oldboy

Do you know any other Korean movie or K-Drama that you've enjoyed and would recommend to those starting off their journey into the Korean film industry? Let us your suggestions in the comments below.

