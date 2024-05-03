'Enjoying Being On Tour': Ed Sheeran Reveals He Will Not Release New Music This Year; Opens Up About His Daughters

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran was in the US recently and attended the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Gala at Dodgers Stadium on May 2. Speaking with People at the gala, the singer spoke about his new music. During the interview, Sheeran revealed he won’t be releasing new music this year.

Furthermore, he also spoke about his daughters at length and shared their views on his music. The singer revealed if his kids enjoy the songs that continue to have a massive fanbase worldwide.

Ed Sheeran reveals why he will not release new music this year

When asked what he could share about his new music, Ed Sheeran mentioned he is working on new songs, but revealed he won’t be releasing any of that work this year.

Speaking about his new songs, Sheeran said, “That I'm working on them and they're new songs. But nothing's going to come out this year.”

The Perfect singer went on to express his fondness for being on tour. He said, “I'm enjoying being on tour. I released two records on tour last year and it's quite a lot being on tour and releasing records. So, I've made the new music and I'm just going to sit on it for a bit.”

This shows his utter dedication to new upcoming music followed by his drive for excellence in his musical tours.

Ed Sheeran talks about his daughters’ views on his music

When the Shape Of You singer was asked about whether his daughters listen and like his music, in response, he said, “Yeah, of course, of course.”

Sheeran mentioned that his daughters mostly like his new songs because he doesn’t play his old songs in the house. The singer further explained, “I feel it'd be quite weird to just put on my discography, so they mostly know the new songs that I'm working on because I play them quite a lot.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran (33) and his wife Cherry Seaborn (31) got married in 2019. The couple are parents to two girls: Lyra (3) and Jupiter (2).

On the work front, the singer is busy with his The +–=÷× Tour aka The Mathematics Tour. While the tour kick-started in April 2022, the singer will conclude it with his last show on September 8, 2024, in Cyprus.

