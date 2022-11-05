Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown REVEALS she's 'not allowed to ask about' Henry Cavill's personal life

Sky is definitely the limit for Millie Bobby Brown 's flourishing Hollywood career! Besides becoming a household name thanks to her fabulous performance as Eleven in Stranger Things, the actress has also found fame in the Enola Holmes franchise, playing the quick-witted detective and sibling of Sherlock Holmes ( Henry Cavill ); Enola Holmes. Interestingly, just like their camaraderie on-screen, Millie has formed a fond friendship with Henry off-screen as well...

In an interview with Deadline to promote Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown was asked about building her on-screen relationship and dynamic with Henry Cavill in the mystery movie. Notably, comparing her friendship with her Stranger Things co-stars Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton, was there a difference in creating her camaraderie with Cavill which she may have noticed while shooting? To this, Brown revealed, "It's different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates. And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one."

Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill's Friendship Has "Terms and Conditions" Applied

Millie Bobby Brown further spoke on how Henry Cavill has limits set when it comes to their IRL friendship, and that has to do with his personal life: "One [friendship] that we have terms and conditions. I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I'm not allowed to ask about his personal life. It's like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I'm like 'Understood.'" On the other hand, with her Stranger Things buddies, Millie explained, "Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it's different. There's no boundaries because it's like we're all siblings. But with Henry, he's very strict with me, which I appreciate."

We definitely adore Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's friendship, both off-screen and on-screen!

Meanwhile, Enola Holmes 2 premiered yesterday, i.e. November 4, and has received positive reviews from both fans and critics, alike.