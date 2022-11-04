Enola Holmes 2 Review: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's crackling chemistry is 'a job well done'

Taking the truthfully fictional route, Enola Holmes 2 infuses the Matchgirls' Strike of 1888 into our fiery detective Enola Holmes' (Millie Bobby Brown) first "official" case. Emerging triumphant after solving her first case, Enola Holmes confidently opens her own agency. However, Enola is given an instant reality check when she's met with sexism, ageism and the overbearing shadow of famed sibling Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). Just when Enola's about to close shop, she's saved by the bell as a young matchstick girl named Bessie Chapman (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss) comes equipped with an exciting case and enlists the young Holmes' expertise in finding her missing sister. However, as you'd expect, it's not as simple as it seems! Unravelling the mystery behind the disappearance, Enola entangles a world of corruption, which subsequently ties to Sherlock's own intriguing case in action. Reluctantly, the genius siblings have to join hands in deducting the deadly conspiracy before it's too late.

Plus Points:

A major plus point that makes the Enola Holmes franchise such a sure-shot hit is its tremendous casting. Millie Bobby Brown knocks it out of the park yet again with her effervescent performance. On the other hand, Henry Cavill is allowed to play around a lot more this time with Sherlock Holmes and his comedic timing is something we'd like to see more of from the Superman actor. It's the scenes when they're begrudgingly solving their tangled cases together, particularly inside 221B Baker Street - that are the most joyous to watch. Also lovely is the playful chemistry between Brown and Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, which hasn't missed a step since the original. What's also a win for Enola Holmes is the crisp screenplay which makes way for a truly enjoyable mystery that we love to solve with every twist and turn.

Minus Points:

What could come across as a negative for Enola Holmes 2 is the fact that it's a "too many cooks" situation, where it becomes distracting to focus on one aspect. The climax, though mostly satisfying, also feels too convenient a choice to make way for more sequels. Alas, we get very less of the dynamic Enolas Holmes duo: the acting chameleon Helena Bonham Carter and the ever-formidable Susie Wokoma as Eudoria Holmes and Edith, who simply arrive, help Enola escape and promptly leave.

Opinion:

Given the overwhelming success of Enola Holmes, it comes as no surprise that a sequel was in the works. After watching Enola Holmes 2, I can safely say it's just the right family entertainer, all ages can enjoy and eventually forget about. Millie Bobby Brown enthusiastically breathes more "Fleabag" life into the vibrant Enola Holmes, a more likeable version of Sherlock Holmes, but just as much if not more intelligent. With sharp dialogues at her every beck and call, courtesy of writer Jack Thorne, Millie is able to deliver yet another tantalising performance which makes her "THE" young actor to watch out for. On the other hand, there's plenty of Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes to sink our teeth into as we see the popular detective solving a case more intimately this time around. Henry's wit game is truly underrated and as mentioned above, I do hope he takes up roles like these in the future where it's more prose than brawn. Interestingly, for me, it was Consolata Boyle's elite costume design that eagerly assisted in Brown and Cavill's performances.

The bickering sibling chemistry between Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill is a personal highlight for me in Enola Holmes 2, as it's more fun to watch the Holmes duo duke it out intellectually with their witty banter than see them fight the bad guys. While their love story is undernourished this time around, the pleasant chemistry shared between Millie and Louis Partridge still manages to leave you smiling ear-to-ear. A performance that is sure to leave you surprised is Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy. Moreover, I would have liked to see more of Hannah Dodd, whose character details I will not spoil. I'd also advise you to watch out for the delightful mid-credits sequence that is sure to leave Sherlock Holmes enthusiasts very happy.

Besides the power-packed ensemble, Enola Holmes 2 gifts us a juicy mystery to solve from the get-go and doesn't choose the predictable route, in spite of some beloved Sherlock Holmes staples weaving their way into the narrative. What is a letdown is the overindulgent introductory need to jam-pack too many arcs into the story before speeding up to the finish line in a haphazard manner.

Enola Holmes 2 director Harry Bradbeer, who along with Jack Thorne returns for the sequel, knows exactly what the audience wants. While it doesn't cater much to the Sherlock Holmes-maniacs, Enola Holmes 2 takes creative liberties - like Guy Ritchie's delicious Sherlock Holmes franchise - stirring away from the source character - it's based on Nancy Springer's YA fiction series of the same name - and choosing to have a whole lot of fun instead. Interlacing the Matchgirls' Strike of 1888 into the storyline and making a staunch feminine statement at the end, maybe preachy for some, but for me, it aligned well with the character of Enola Holmes, who is constantly battling patriarchy every step of the way. Backed by Giles Nuttgens' exquisite cinematography and Michael Carlin's intricate production design, which brings 19th Century England to life and living colour, along with Daniel Pemberton's quirky music, you're satiated enough to wish for an Enola Holmes 3.

Highlights:

Millie Bobby Brown continues to enthral with her sharp comedic timing.

More screen time for Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes is a win for us all.

An unpredictable mystery for viewers to put our "detective caps" on!

Conclusion:

In finality, Enola Holmes 2 is backed by Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's crackling, delectable chemistry with a witty script in tow. To that, I say, "A job well done."