Enola Holmes 3: What happened to Millie Bobby Brown starrer sequel?

Netflix's Enola Holmes series, featuring the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown, has become a massive hit. The first two installments, Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2, captured the hearts of fans. However, it's been nearly a year since the release of the second movie, and fans are eagerly awaiting news of a third installment. In this article, we'll delve into everything we currently know about Enola Holmes 3, from potential plot details to the cast and more.

What is Enola Holmes 3 about?

Officially, there's no plot synopsis for Enola Holmes 3 since the movie hasn't been confirmed. However, it's likely that the film will draw inspiration from Nancy Springer's third graphic novel, The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets. In this installment, Enola is on the run from her famous older brother, Sherlock Holmes, who intends to send her to finishing school. The story unfolds as she uses disguises to avoid her brother, but a mysterious bouquet of death-themed flowers is delivered to Dr. Watson's residence, leading to Enola's race against time to find him. The groundwork for this storyline has been laid with Himesh Patel's introduction as Dr. Watson in the second film. Still, it's worth noting that the second film didn't directly adapt Springer's novels and instead drew inspiration from real events, leaving room for surprises in the third installment.

Who's in the Enola Holmes 3 cast?

While the cast for Enola Holmes 3 is unconfirmed, several actors are expected to return if the film proceeds.

Millie Bobby Brown

Known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things and as the iconic Enola Holmes, Brown has expressed her eagerness to return for a third installment.

Henry Cavill

As Sherlock Holmes, Cavill's portrayal perfectly complements Brown's Enola. He has emphasized the importance of the connection between the two characters within the Enola universe.

Louis Partridge

Partridge, who plays Tewkesbury, has been an essential character in the series and is likely to return.

Helena Bonham Carter

As Eudoria Holmes, Carter's character plays a pivotal role, and her return would be expected.

Himesh Patel

Patel's character, Dr. John Watson, will likely be a key player in the third movie, based on his introduction in the second installment.

What is the Enola Holmes 3 release date?

As of now, a release date for 'Enola Holmes 3' hasn't been confirmed. While there was speculation about a fall 2024 release, the lack of an official green light and the ongoing SAG strike have cast uncertainty on any specific dates.

Is there a trailer for Enola Holmes 3?

There is no trailer available for Enola Holmes 3 as the movie has not been filmed yet. Fans will have to wait for further updates.

While Enola Holmes 3 is highly anticipated, no official confirmation has been made regarding its production and release date. If the film comes to fruition, it will be available for streaming on Netflix, just like the first two movies. Fans will need to keep an eye on future announcements and updates regarding this beloved detective series.

