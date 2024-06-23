‘Enough Is Enough': Rihanna Opens Up About Postpartum Hair Loss

After becoming a mother of two kids, Rihanna recently opened up about postpartum hair loss. At a recent Fenty Hair launch party in Los Angeles on June 12, the 36-year-old Barbarian singer and entrepreneur spoke about one of the most relatable side effects of motherhood.

As Rihanna gave birth to RZA, who is now two years old, and Riot, who is merely 10 months, she told Refinery29 at the launch party that she was unaware that this side effect was “on the pamphlet” during pregnancy or childbirth. “I didn’t expect it to happen in waves,” she said about hair loss adding that she thought “it would just happen and grow back.”

The Umbrella singer mentioned that she started losing hair in patches post-pregnancy. “At that point you’re just like alright enough is enough,” she said. However, Rihanna dealt with the issue by accepting and embracing it. From stylish high ponytails and disheveled long curls to honey-blonde bangs and layers, she became “more creative and clever” with her hairstyles.

In recent times, the singer and beauty mogul has even given up on wearing wigs and shared a rare glimpse of her real natural curls earlier this week during the public promotion of her luxury brand Fenty Hair.

About Rihanna’s personal life

Ever since ASAP joined Rihanna's Diamond Tour in 2013, the two have remained close. However, rumors of them dating began in January 2020 and two years later the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

On May 13, RZA was born in Los Angeles, and a year later in February 2023, Rihanna announced she was pregnant with their second son during the Super Bowl. On August 22, they welcomed Riot Rose Mayers into their lives. Recently, on May 11, the couple celebrated their eldest son’s birthday in New York.

Rihanna as the businesswoman

On the business front, As of this year, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, she is the wealthiest female musical artist in the world. Rihanna became the first black woman to lead a luxury brand for LVMH as she established the fashion house Fenty under the Frech conglomerate and cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.

Launched on June 13, Fenty Hair by Fenty Beauty is “Rihanna's revolutionary haircare line crafted for every hair type & texture.” Talking about the brand, Rihanna said, “Considering all hair types, considering all of the brands that I've been in love with my entire life, I'm thinking, ‘If it's not better than this one, it can't work.’”

The singer continued that hair has played a significant role in her evolution as a woman and even as an artist and has been a reflection of her emotions. “So, it changes a lot and my hair goes through a lot. Making this brand, I had to consider all of those things. I want to look fly, but I want my hair to be healthy. How do I do that? All of my products need to strengthen and repair while I'm out just being fabulous.”