Enrique Iglesias dances with his two month old daughter Mary

On Sunday, the 44-year-old singer posted the video online and captioned the clip with a single heart eye emoji, reports people.com. Mary is his youngest child, whom he shares with Anna Kournikova. The baby is seen swinging her arms in the air with the singer's help. Iglesias' baby girl, who is nicknamed Masha, wore a dress and socks while her father was dressed in a graphic T-shirt and camouflage pants. Iglesias and Kournikova are also parents to 2-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, who were born in December 2017.The couple, who been together for nearly two decades, announced the birth of their daughter Mary in February after she was born on January 30.



Iglesias had earlier opened up about Lucy and Nicholas getting used to their roles as older siblings.Sharing how they were "very smoothly" adapting, he said: "They actually love it. There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?'"